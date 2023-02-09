Shaily Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.26 crore, down 8.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.26 crore in December 2022 down 8.1% from Rs. 148.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 23.88 crore in December 2021.

Shaily Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.53 in December 2021.

Read More

Shaily Engg shares closed at 1,570.05 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.04% returns over the last 6 months