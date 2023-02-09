English
    Shaily Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.26 crore, down 8.1% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shaily Engineering Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.26 crore in December 2022 down 8.1% from Rs. 148.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 23.88 crore in December 2021.

    Shaily Engineering Plastics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.26161.27148.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.26161.27148.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.74104.85107.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.15-1.11-15.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8211.7310.51
    Depreciation7.947.647.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0720.7624.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5517.3913.17
    Other Income0.230.853.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7818.2416.63
    Interest4.804.204.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.9814.0411.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.9814.0411.67
    Tax1.313.962.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.6710.089.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.6710.089.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.6710.089.01
    Equity Share Capital9.179.179.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1810.999.53
    Diluted EPS6.1810.999.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1810.999.53
    Diluted EPS6.1810.999.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited