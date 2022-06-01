Shahi Shipping Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in March 2022 up 2.73% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 649.31% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 306.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Shahi Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Shahi Shipping shares closed at 4.99 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)