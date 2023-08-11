Shahi Shipping Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 46.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in June 2023 up 46.94% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 88.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Shahi Shipping shares closed at 4.50 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -5.26% over the last 12 months.