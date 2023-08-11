English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shahi Shipping Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 46.94% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shahi Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in June 2023 up 46.94% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 88.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    Shahi Shipping shares closed at 4.50 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -5.26% over the last 12 months.

    Shahi Shipping
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.513.611.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.513.611.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--2.51--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.350.34
    Depreciation0.120.160.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.120.002.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.59-0.88
    Other Income0.000.110.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.70-0.43
    Interest0.030.050.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.65-0.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.65-0.53
    Tax-0.02-0.07-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.72-0.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.72-0.52
    Equity Share Capital14.4914.4914.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.49-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.040.49-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.49-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.040.49-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shahi Shipping #Shipping
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!