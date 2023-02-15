 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shahi Shipping Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shahi Shipping are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 250.9% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Shahi Shipping
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.42 2.16 2.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.42 2.16 2.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.56 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.31 0.35
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- 2.32 2.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 -0.62 -0.20
Other Income 0.01 0.68 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 0.06 -0.07
Interest 0.10 0.15 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.32 -0.09 -0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.32 -0.09 -0.19
Tax 0.03 -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.28 -0.08 -0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.28 -0.08 -0.19
Equity Share Capital 14.49 14.49 14.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 -0.05 -0.13
Diluted EPS 0.20 -0.05 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 -0.05 -0.13
Diluted EPS 0.20 -0.05 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited