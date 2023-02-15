Shahi Shipping Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 250.9% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.