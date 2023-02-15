Shahi Shipping Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, up 45.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 250.9% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Shahi Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

Shahi Shipping shares closed at 4.57 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.15% over the last 12 months.