Shahi Shipping Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, down 41.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shahi Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in December 2018 down 41.47% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2018 down 452.31% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2018 down 189.17% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2017.
Shahi Shipping shares closed at 9.00 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Shahi Shipping
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.63
|1.75
|4.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.63
|1.75
|4.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.52
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.34
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|3.46
|3.13
|2.20
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.66
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.71
|-2.90
|1.10
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.71
|-2.90
|1.11
|Interest
|0.14
|0.12
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-3.02
|0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.85
|-3.02
|0.81
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.85
|-2.99
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.85
|-2.99
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|14.49
|14.49
|14.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|-2.06
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|-2.06
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|-2.06
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|-2.06
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited