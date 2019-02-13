Shahi Shipping Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, down 41.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in December 2018 down 41.47% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2018 down 452.31% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2018 down 189.17% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2017.

Shahi Shipping shares closed at 9.00 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)