SHAH METACORP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore, up 2780.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore in June 2023 up 2780.76% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2023 up 43.79% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2023 up 87.29% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

SHAH METACORP EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

SHAH METACORP shares closed at 2.75 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.85% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.