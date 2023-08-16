English
    SHAH METACORP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore, up 2780.76% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SHAH METACORP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.24 crore in June 2023 up 2780.76% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2023 up 43.79% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2023 up 87.29% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

    SHAH METACORP EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    SHAH METACORP shares closed at 2.75 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.85% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.

    SHAH METACORP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2420.680.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.2420.680.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6724.021.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.140.920.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.230.12
    Depreciation0.930.710.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.732.140.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.71-7.33-2.82
    Other Income3.000.063.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.28-7.270.42
    Interest0.000.140.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.28-7.410.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.28-7.410.38
    Tax0.03-1.16-0.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.25-6.250.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.25-6.250.87
    Equity Share Capital33.2433.2415.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.180.06
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.180.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.180.06
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.180.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

