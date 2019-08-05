Shah Foods Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 29.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in June 2019 down 29.19% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2019 down 353.37% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2019 down 285.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2018.

Shah Foods shares closed at 42.80 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -51.36% returns over the last 6 months and -55.88% over the last 12 months.