Shah Construct Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 54.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 54.44% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 45.42% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 98% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.
|Shah Construction Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.39
|0.07
|0.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.39
|0.07
|0.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|-0.09
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.12
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|0.59
|1.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.58
|-1.09
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.83
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.25
|-1.04
|Interest
|0.95
|0.94
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.00
|-0.69
|-1.84
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.01
|-0.69
|-1.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.01
|-0.69
|-1.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.01
|-0.69
|-1.84
|Equity Share Capital
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-100.65
|-42.92
|-114.38
|Diluted EPS
|-100.65
|-42.92
|-114.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-100.65
|-42.92
|-114.38
|Diluted EPS
|-100.65
|-42.92
|-114.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited