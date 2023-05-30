English
    Shah Construct Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 54.44% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 54.44% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 45.42% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 98% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

    Shah Construction Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.390.070.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.390.070.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-0.09-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.120.24
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.990.591.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.58-1.09
    Other Income0.450.830.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.25-1.04
    Interest0.950.940.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.00-0.69-1.84
    Exceptional Items-0.01----
    P/L Before Tax-1.01-0.69-1.84
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.01-0.69-1.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.01-0.69-1.84
    Equity Share Capital1.611.611.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-100.65-42.92-114.38
    Diluted EPS-100.65-42.92-114.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-100.65-42.92-114.38
    Diluted EPS-100.65-42.92-114.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

