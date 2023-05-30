Shah Construct Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 54.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 54.44% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 45.42% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 98% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.