Shah Construct Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 56.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 56.92% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020 down 246.77% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020 down 196.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.
|Shah Construction Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.67
|1.16
|1.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.67
|1.16
|1.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.18
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|-0.18
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.14
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.19
|0.88
|1.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|0.08
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.09
|0.23
|Interest
|0.67
|0.65
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-0.56
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-8.17
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.06
|-8.73
|-0.30
|Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|-8.75
|-0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|-8.75
|-0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-65.94
|-542.94
|-19.01
|Diluted EPS
|-65.94
|-542.94
|-19.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-65.94
|-542.94
|-19.01
|Diluted EPS
|-65.94
|-542.94
|-19.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am