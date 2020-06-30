Shah Construct Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 56.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 56.92% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2020 down 246.77% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020 down 196.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.