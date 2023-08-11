Shah Construct Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 42.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2023 down 42.79% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 67.96% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 41.07% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.