    Shah Construct Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 42.79% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2023 down 42.79% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 67.96% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 41.07% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

    Shah Construction Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.630.391.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.630.391.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.19-0.28-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.140.13
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.750.990.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.490.36
    Other Income0.390.450.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.30-0.050.53
    Interest0.990.950.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-1.00-0.41
    Exceptional Items---0.01--
    P/L Before Tax-0.69-1.01-0.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-1.01-0.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-1.01-0.41
    Equity Share Capital1.611.611.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-42.71-100.65-25.43
    Diluted EPS-42.71-100.65-25.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-42.71-100.65-25.43
    Diluted EPS-42.71-100.65-25.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shah Construct #Shah Construction Company
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

