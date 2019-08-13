Shah Construct Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in June 2019 up 1.48% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019 down 84.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2019 down 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2018.

Shah Construct shares closed at 52.50 on July 16, 2019 (BSE)