 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shah Construct Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 92.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Construction Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 92.12% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 98.37% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

Shah Construction Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.82 0.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.82 0.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -0.11 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.13 0.11
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.59 0.63 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 0.13 0.43
Other Income 0.83 0.37 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.49 0.47
Interest 0.94 0.95 0.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 -0.45 -0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.69 -0.45 -0.35
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 -0.45 -0.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 -0.45 -0.35
Equity Share Capital 1.61 1.61 1.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -42.92 -27.97 -21.64
Diluted EPS -42.92 -27.97 -21.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -42.92 -27.97 -21.64
Diluted EPS -42.92 -27.97 -21.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited