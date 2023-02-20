Shah Construct Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 92.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 92.12% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 98.37% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.