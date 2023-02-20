English
    Shah Construct Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 92.12% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Construction Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 92.12% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 98.37% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

    Shah Construction Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.820.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.070.820.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.11-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.130.11
    Depreciation0.030.030.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.630.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.580.130.43
    Other Income0.830.370.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.490.47
    Interest0.940.950.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-0.45-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.69-0.45-0.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-0.45-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-0.45-0.35
    Equity Share Capital1.611.611.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-42.92-27.97-21.64
    Diluted EPS-42.92-27.97-21.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-42.92-27.97-21.64
    Diluted EPS-42.92-27.97-21.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shah Construct #Shah Construction Company
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:55 am