Shah Construct Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 314.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2021 up 314.18% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021 up 86.79% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 128.42% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020.