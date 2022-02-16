Shah Construct Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 314.18% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2021 up 314.18% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021 up 86.79% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 128.42% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020.
|Shah Construction Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.86
|0.65
|0.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.86
|0.65
|0.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.11
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.43
|2.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.15
|-1.93
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.13
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.28
|-1.89
|Interest
|0.82
|0.85
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.57
|-2.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|-0.57
|-2.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-0.57
|-2.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-0.57
|-2.64
|Equity Share Capital
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.64
|-35.36
|-163.83
|Diluted EPS
|-21.64
|-35.36
|-163.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.64
|-35.36
|-163.83
|Diluted EPS
|-21.64
|-35.36
|-163.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited