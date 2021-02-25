Shah Construct Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 82.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2020 down 82.18% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020 up 69.83% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020 down 1243.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.