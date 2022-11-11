Shah Alloys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.21 crore, down 37.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.21 crore in September 2022 down 37.33% from Rs. 212.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.69 crore in September 2022 down 49.09% from Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.79 crore in September 2022 down 56.68% from Rs. 59.53 crore in September 2021.

Shah Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.51 in September 2021.

Shah Alloys shares closed at 57.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 108.08% over the last 12 months.