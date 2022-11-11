English
    Shah Alloys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.21 crore, down 37.33% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.21 crore in September 2022 down 37.33% from Rs. 212.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.69 crore in September 2022 down 49.09% from Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.79 crore in September 2022 down 56.68% from Rs. 59.53 crore in September 2021.

    Shah Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.51 in September 2021.

    Shah Alloys shares closed at 57.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 108.08% over the last 12 months.

    Shah Alloys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.21187.38212.56
    Other Operating Income--0.10--
    Total Income From Operations133.21187.48212.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.30109.73134.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.5931.11-15.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.735.496.47
    Depreciation2.242.242.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0141.7841.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.34-2.8742.49
    Other Income21.21--14.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.55-2.8756.70
    Interest0.340.750.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.21-3.6255.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.21-3.6255.88
    Tax0.520.1211.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.69-3.7444.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.69-3.7444.57
    Equity Share Capital19.8019.8019.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.46-1.8922.51
    Diluted EPS11.46-1.8922.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.46-1.8922.51
    Diluted EPS11.46-1.8922.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
