    Shah Alloys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore, down 40.94% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore in March 2023 down 40.94% from Rs. 257.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2023 down 150.51% from Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.74 crore in March 2023 down 133.83% from Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2022.

    Shah Alloys shares closed at 48.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.

    Shah Alloys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.02153.65257.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.02153.65257.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.62105.14189.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.800.83-10.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.345.642.48
    Depreciation2.242.232.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.2340.5947.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.61-0.7825.44
    Other Income1.63--0.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.98-0.7825.97
    Interest0.980.520.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.96-1.3025.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.96-1.3025.40
    Tax-2.070.093.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.89-1.3921.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.89-1.3921.56
    Equity Share Capital19.8019.8019.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.50-0.7010.89
    Diluted EPS-5.50-0.7010.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.50-0.7010.89
    Diluted EPS-5.50-0.7010.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

