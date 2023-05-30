Shah Alloys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore, down 40.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore in March 2023 down 40.94% from Rs. 257.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2023 down 150.51% from Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.74 crore in March 2023 down 133.83% from Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2022.

Shah Alloys shares closed at 48.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.