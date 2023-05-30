Shah Alloys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore, down 40.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 152.02 crore in March 2023 down 40.94% from Rs. 257.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2023 down 150.51% from Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.74 crore in March 2023 down 133.83% from Rs. 28.79 crore in March 2022.
Shah Alloys shares closed at 48.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.
|Shah Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.02
|153.65
|257.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.02
|153.65
|257.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.62
|105.14
|189.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.80
|0.83
|-10.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.34
|5.64
|2.48
|Depreciation
|2.24
|2.23
|2.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.23
|40.59
|47.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.61
|-0.78
|25.44
|Other Income
|1.63
|--
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.98
|-0.78
|25.97
|Interest
|0.98
|0.52
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.96
|-1.30
|25.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.96
|-1.30
|25.40
|Tax
|-2.07
|0.09
|3.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.89
|-1.39
|21.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.89
|-1.39
|21.56
|Equity Share Capital
|19.80
|19.80
|19.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.50
|-0.70
|10.89
|Diluted EPS
|-5.50
|-0.70
|10.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.50
|-0.70
|10.89
|Diluted EPS
|-5.50
|-0.70
|10.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited