Shah Alloys Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.75 crore, up 56.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.75 crore in March 2021 up 56.29% from Rs. 117.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.82 crore in March 2021 down 502.7% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.81 crore in March 2021 up 621.79% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2020.

Shah Alloys shares closed at 14.50 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.21% returns over the last 6 months and 82.39% over the last 12 months.