Shah Alloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore in December 2022 down 29.94% from Rs. 219.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 105.86% from Rs. 23.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 96.19% from Rs. 38.02 crore in December 2021.
|Shah Alloys shares closed at 62.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.
|Shah Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|153.65
|133.21
|219.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|153.65
|133.21
|219.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.14
|87.30
|149.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.83
|0.59
|-7.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.64
|5.73
|6.37
|Depreciation
|2.23
|2.24
|2.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.59
|35.01
|40.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|2.34
|27.66
|Other Income
|--
|21.21
|7.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|23.55
|35.20
|Interest
|0.52
|0.34
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.30
|23.21
|34.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.30
|23.21
|34.43
|Tax
|0.09
|0.52
|10.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.39
|22.69
|23.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.39
|22.69
|23.74
|Equity Share Capital
|19.80
|19.80
|19.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|11.46
|11.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|11.46
|11.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|11.46
|11.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|11.46
|11.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited