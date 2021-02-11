Shah Alloys Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.85 crore, up 58.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.85 crore in December 2020 up 58.16% from Rs. 110.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.73 crore in December 2020 down 1019.33% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2020 up 120.98% from Rs. 46.24 crore in December 2019.

Shah Alloys shares closed at 8.10 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -10.00% over the last 12 months.