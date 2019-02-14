Shah Alloys Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 125.69 crore, down 36.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.69 crore in December 2018 down 36.25% from Rs. 197.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2018 down 125.94% from Rs. 22.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2018 down 163.9% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2017.

Shah Alloys shares closed at 16.45 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.80% returns over the last 6 months and -28.17% over the last 12 months.