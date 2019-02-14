Shah Alloys Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 125.69 crore, down 36.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.69 crore in December 2018 down 36.25% from Rs. 197.15 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2018 down 125.94% from Rs. 22.86 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2018 down 163.9% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2017.
Shah Alloys shares closed at 16.45 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.80% returns over the last 6 months and -28.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shah Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.69
|148.55
|197.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.33
|0.06
|Total Income From Operations
|125.69
|148.88
|197.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|121.16
|105.35
|77.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.93
|-5.25
|50.27
|Power & Fuel
|22.03
|20.97
|16.31
|Employees Cost
|5.09
|4.76
|4.73
|Depreciation
|3.26
|3.25
|3.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.68
|19.10
|46.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.60
|0.70
|-0.80
|Other Income
|2.48
|--
|6.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.12
|0.70
|5.76
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.12
|0.70
|5.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|28.74
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.12
|0.70
|34.45
|Tax
|-3.19
|-19.40
|11.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.93
|20.10
|22.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.93
|20.10
|22.86
|Equity Share Capital
|19.80
|19.80
|19.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|10.15
|11.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|10.15
|11.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|10.15
|11.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|10.15
|11.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
