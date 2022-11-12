English
    Shah Alloys Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.21 crore, down 37.33% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.21 crore in September 2022 down 37.33% from Rs. 212.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2022 down 92.57% from Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2022 down 92.31% from Rs. 59.53 crore in September 2021.

    Shah Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.93 in September 2021.

    Shah Alloys shares closed at 57.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 108.08% over the last 12 months.

    Shah Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.21187.38212.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.21187.38212.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.30109.73134.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.5931.11-15.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.735.496.47
    Depreciation2.242.242.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0141.7841.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.34-2.9742.49
    Other Income--0.1014.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.34-2.8756.70
    Interest0.340.750.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.00-3.6255.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.00-3.6255.88
    Tax0.520.1211.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.48-3.7444.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.48-3.7444.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.014.08-11.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.490.3433.53
    Equity Share Capital19.8019.8019.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.260.1716.93
    Diluted EPS1.260.1716.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.260.1716.93
    Diluted EPS1.260.1716.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm