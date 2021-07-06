Shah Alloys Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.75 crore, up 56.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.75 crore in March 2021 up 56.29% from Rs. 117.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2021 down 940.63% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.81 crore in March 2021 up 621.79% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2020.

Shah Alloys shares closed at 15.34 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.14% returns over the last 6 months and 94.18% over the last 12 months.