Shah Alloys Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.75 crore, up 56.29% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 183.75 crore in March 2021 up 56.29% from Rs. 117.57 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2021 down 940.63% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.81 crore in March 2021 up 621.79% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2020.
Shah Alloys shares closed at 14.50 on July 05, 2021 (NSE)
|Shah Alloys
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|183.75
|174.72
|117.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.13
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|183.75
|174.85
|117.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122.18
|111.05
|80.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.36
|13.02
|-8.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|13.70
|6.37
|Employees Cost
|6.44
|4.32
|4.56
|Depreciation
|3.24
|3.25
|3.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.35
|27.45
|31.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.90
|2.06
|0.61
|Other Income
|23.67
|4.39
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.57
|6.45
|0.88
|Interest
|0.03
|0.64
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.54
|5.81
|0.77
|Exceptional Items
|16.19
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|42.73
|5.81
|0.77
|Tax
|69.55
|30.54
|5.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.82
|-24.73
|-4.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.82
|-24.73
|-4.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.51
|4.39
|2.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.31
|-20.34
|-2.24
|Equity Share Capital
|19.80
|19.80
|19.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.55
|-12.49
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-13.55
|-12.49
|-2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.55
|-12.49
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-13.55
|-12.49
|-2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited