Shah Alloys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore in December 2022 down 29.94% from Rs. 219.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 98.09% from Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 down 91.79% from Rs. 38.02 crore in December 2021.