Shah Alloys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore in December 2022 down 29.94% from Rs. 219.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 98.09% from Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 down 91.79% from Rs. 38.02 crore in December 2021.

Shah Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.21 in December 2021.

Shah Alloys shares closed at 62.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.