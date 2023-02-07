English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shah Alloys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.65 crore in December 2022 down 29.94% from Rs. 219.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 98.09% from Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 down 91.79% from Rs. 38.02 crore in December 2021.

    Shah Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.65133.21219.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.65133.21219.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.1487.30149.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.830.59-7.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.645.736.37
    Depreciation2.232.242.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.9235.0140.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.892.3427.66
    Other Income----7.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.892.3435.20
    Interest0.520.340.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.372.0034.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.372.0034.43
    Tax0.090.5210.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.281.4823.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.281.4823.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.031.01-7.48
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.312.4916.26
    Equity Share Capital19.8019.8019.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.151.268.21
    Diluted EPS0.151.268.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.151.268.21
    Diluted EPS0.151.268.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited