Shaba Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore, up 4904260% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore in March 2023 up 4904260% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 215666.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Shaba Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.