    Shaba Chemicals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 298% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shaba Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 298% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 9612.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Shaba Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.2073.570.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.2073.570.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.2772.660.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.020.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.890.00
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.890.00
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.890.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.890.00
    Tax--0.240.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.650.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.650.00
    Equity Share Capital2.922.922.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.220.00
    Diluted EPS-0.030.22--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.220.00
    Diluted EPS-0.030.22--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

