Shaba Chemicals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 298% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 298% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 9612.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.