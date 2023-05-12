SG FINSERVE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, up 10958.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in March 2023 up 10958.35% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.05 crore in March 2023 up 2136.09% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2023 up 2837.36% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

SG FINSERVE EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2022.

SG FINSERVE shares closed at 524.20 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 160.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1,130.52% over the last 12 months.