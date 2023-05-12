English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SG FINSERVE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, up 10958.35% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SG FINSERVE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in March 2023 up 10958.35% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.05 crore in March 2023 up 2136.09% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2023 up 2837.36% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    SG FINSERVE EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2022.

    SG FINSERVE shares closed at 524.20 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 160.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1,130.52% over the last 12 months.

    SG FINSERVE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.5412.450.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.5412.450.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.350.480.14
    Depreciation0.010.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.962.94--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.320.681.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.908.35-0.93
    Other Income--0.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.908.35-0.91
    Interest6.162.040.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.746.31-0.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.746.31-0.91
    Tax4.691.71-0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.054.61-0.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.054.61-0.69
    Equity Share Capital41.2741.275.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.492.13-1.38
    Diluted EPS3.851.27-1.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.492.13-1.38
    Diluted EPS3.851.27-1.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SG FINSERVE
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am