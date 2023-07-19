English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SG FINSERVE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.84 crore, up 683035.29% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SG FINSERVE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.84 crore in June 2023 up 683035.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.64 crore in June 2023 up 2005.68% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.48 crore in June 2023 up 3677.27% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

    SG FINSERVE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

    SG FINSERVE shares closed at 637.60 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and 590.04% over the last 12 months.

    SG FINSERVE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.8427.540.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.8427.540.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.771.350.10
    Depreciation0.020.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.070.96--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.320.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4624.90-0.91
    Other Income----0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4624.90-0.88
    Interest10.566.160.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.9018.74-0.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.9018.74-0.88
    Tax5.264.69-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.6414.05-0.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.6414.05-0.82
    Equity Share Capital42.5241.275.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.776.49-1.64
    Diluted EPS2.843.85-1.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.776.49-1.64
    Diluted EPS2.843.85-1.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SG FINSERVE
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!