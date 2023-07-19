SG FINSERVE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.84 crore, up 683035.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.84 crore in June 2023 up 683035.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.64 crore in June 2023 up 2005.68% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.48 crore in June 2023 up 3677.27% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

SG FINSERVE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

SG FINSERVE shares closed at 637.60 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and 590.04% over the last 12 months.