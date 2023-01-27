English
    SG FINSERVE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.45 crore, up 872.13% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SG FINSERVE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.45 crore in December 2022 up 872.13% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2022 up 556.84% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 up 760.82% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

    SG FINSERVE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.451.451.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.451.451.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.170.13
    Depreciation0.000.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2.94----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.680.690.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.350.580.85
    Other Income0.000.480.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.351.060.97
    Interest2.040.220.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.310.840.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.310.840.97
    Tax1.710.270.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.610.560.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.610.560.70
    Equity Share Capital41.2728.755.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.130.321.40
    Diluted EPS1.270.231.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.130.201.40
    Diluted EPS1.270.231.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited