SG FINSERVE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.45 crore, up 872.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.45 crore in December 2022 up 872.13% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2022 up 556.84% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 up 760.82% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

SG FINSERVE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2021.

