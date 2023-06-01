English
    Seya Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 89.31% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in March 2023 down 89.31% from Rs. 23.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2023 down 83.72% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2023 down 220.48% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2022.

    Seya Industries shares closed at 26.60 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.90% returns over the last 12 months.

    Seya Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.478.8323.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.478.8323.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--3.4714.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.957.59-2.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.421.391.65
    Depreciation4.434.534.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.632.707.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.96-10.85-1.80
    Other Income2.470.012.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.49-10.850.61
    Interest0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.49-10.850.58
    Exceptional Items-----6.28
    P/L Before Tax-10.49-10.85-5.70
    Tax-0.41-0.37-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.08-10.48-5.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.08-10.48-5.49
    Equity Share Capital26.5726.5726.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.80-3.94-2.06
    Diluted EPS-3.80-3.94-2.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.80-3.94-2.06
    Diluted EPS-3.80-3.94-2.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Seya Industries
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am