Seya Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 89.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seya Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in March 2023 down 89.31% from Rs. 23.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2023 down 83.72% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2023 down 220.48% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2022.
Seya Industries shares closed at 26.60 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.90% returns over the last 12 months.
|Seya Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.47
|8.83
|23.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.47
|8.83
|23.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|3.47
|14.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.95
|7.59
|-2.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.42
|1.39
|1.65
|Depreciation
|4.43
|4.53
|4.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|2.70
|7.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.96
|-10.85
|-1.80
|Other Income
|2.47
|0.01
|2.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.49
|-10.85
|0.61
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.49
|-10.85
|0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.28
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.49
|-10.85
|-5.70
|Tax
|-0.41
|-0.37
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.08
|-10.48
|-5.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.08
|-10.48
|-5.49
|Equity Share Capital
|26.57
|26.57
|26.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.80
|-3.94
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.80
|-3.94
|-2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.80
|-3.94
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.80
|-3.94
|-2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited