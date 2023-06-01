Seya Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 89.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in March 2023 down 89.31% from Rs. 23.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2023 down 83.72% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2023 down 220.48% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2022.

Seya Industries shares closed at 26.60 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.90% returns over the last 12 months.