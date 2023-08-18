English
    Seya Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore, down 87.21% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seya Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore in June 2023 down 87.21% from Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 down 253.12% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2023 down 36.17% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022.Seya Industries shares closed at 23.00 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.71% returns over the last 6 months
    Seya Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.262.4717.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.262.4717.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----11.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.008.95-3.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.651.421.47
    Depreciation4.474.434.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.636.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.45-12.96-1.92
    Other Income2.052.472.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.40-10.490.34
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.40-10.490.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.40-10.490.32
    Tax-0.42-0.41-0.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.97-10.080.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.97-10.080.64
    Equity Share Capital26.5726.5726.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-3.800.24
    Diluted EPS-0.37-3.80--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-3.800.24
    Diluted EPS-0.37-3.80--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

