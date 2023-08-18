Seya Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore, down 87.21% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.26 2.47 17.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.26 2.47 17.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 11.13 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 8.95 -3.82 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.65 1.42 1.47 Depreciation 4.47 4.43 4.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.59 0.63 6.37 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.45 -12.96 -1.92 Other Income 2.05 2.47 2.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.40 -10.49 0.34 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.40 -10.49 0.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.40 -10.49 0.32 Tax -0.42 -0.41 -0.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.97 -10.08 0.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.97 -10.08 0.64 Equity Share Capital 26.57 26.57 26.57 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.37 -3.80 0.24 Diluted EPS -0.37 -3.80 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.37 -3.80 0.24 Diluted EPS -0.37 -3.80 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited