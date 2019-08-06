Seya Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 98.17 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.17 crore in June 2019 down 6.61% from Rs. 105.12 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.35 crore in June 2019 up 27.42% from Rs. 18.33 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.86 crore in June 2019 up 9.71% from Rs. 34.51 crore in June 2018.

Seya Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.49 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.45 in June 2018.

Seya Industries shares closed at 415.50 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.45% returns over the last 6 months and 2.05% over the last 12 months.