Seya Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 38.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 38.33% from Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2022 down 5962.28% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2022 down 242.99% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.