HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Seya Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 38.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seya Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 38.33% from Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2022 down 5962.28% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2022 down 242.99% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

Seya Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.83 10.14 14.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.83 10.14 14.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.47 7.14 4.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.59 -0.14 0.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.39 1.49 1.45
Depreciation 4.53 4.52 4.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.70 4.52 5.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.85 -7.39 -2.65
Other Income 0.01 2.29 2.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.85 -5.11 -0.10
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.85 -5.11 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.85 -5.11 -0.13
Tax -0.37 -0.36 -0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.48 -4.75 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.48 -4.75 0.18
Equity Share Capital 26.57 26.57 26.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.94 -1.79 0.07
Diluted EPS -3.94 -1.79 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.94 -1.79 0.07
Diluted EPS -3.94 -1.79 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited