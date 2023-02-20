Seya Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 38.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seya Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 38.33% from Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2022 down 5962.28% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2022 down 242.99% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.
Seya Industries shares closed at 27.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.33% returns over the last 6 months and -39.91% over the last 12 months.
|Seya Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.83
|10.14
|14.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.83
|10.14
|14.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.47
|7.14
|4.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.59
|-0.14
|0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.39
|1.49
|1.45
|Depreciation
|4.53
|4.52
|4.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.70
|4.52
|5.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.85
|-7.39
|-2.65
|Other Income
|0.01
|2.29
|2.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.85
|-5.11
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.85
|-5.11
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.85
|-5.11
|-0.13
|Tax
|-0.37
|-0.36
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.48
|-4.75
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.48
|-4.75
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|26.57
|26.57
|26.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.94
|-1.79
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-3.94
|-1.79
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.94
|-1.79
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-3.94
|-1.79
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited