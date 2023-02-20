English
    Seya Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 38.33% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in December 2022 down 38.33% from Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2022 down 5962.28% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2022 down 242.99% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

    Seya Industries shares closed at 27.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.33% returns over the last 6 months and -39.91% over the last 12 months.

    Seya Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.8310.1414.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.8310.1414.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.477.144.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.59-0.140.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.491.45
    Depreciation4.534.524.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.704.525.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.85-7.39-2.65
    Other Income0.012.292.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.85-5.11-0.10
    Interest0.000.000.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.85-5.11-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.85-5.11-0.13
    Tax-0.37-0.36-0.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.48-4.750.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.48-4.750.18
    Equity Share Capital26.5726.5726.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.94-1.790.07
    Diluted EPS-3.94-1.790.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.94-1.790.07
    Diluted EPS-3.94-1.790.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

