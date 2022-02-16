Seya Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.31 crore, up 21.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.31 crore in December 2021 up 21.58% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 100.6% from Rs. 29.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021 up 1281.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

Seya Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.19 in December 2020.

Seya Industries shares closed at 43.80 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.29% over the last 12 months.