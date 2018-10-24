Setco Auto Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 168.50 crore, up 25.14% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 168.50 crore in September 2018 up 25.14% from Rs. 134.65 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.80 crore in September 2018 down 36.05% from Rs. 13.76 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.09 crore in September 2018 up 8.96% from Rs. 25.78 crore in September 2017.

Setco Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2017.

Setco Auto shares closed at 35.75 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -41.39% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.