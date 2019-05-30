Setco Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 149.81 crore, down 14.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.81 crore in March 2019 down 14.78% from Rs. 175.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2019 down 23.23% from Rs. 15.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2019 down 20.31% from Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2018.

Setco Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2018.

Setco Auto shares closed at 27.65 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.00% returns over the last 6 months and -45.89% over the last 12 months.