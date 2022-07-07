Setco Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.18 crore, up 36.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 156.18 crore in March 2022 up 36.65% from Rs. 114.29 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2022 up 66% from Rs. 68.94 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.36 crore in March 2022 down 206.63% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021.
Setco Auto shares closed at 13.17 on July 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.80% returns over the last 6 months and -43.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Setco Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|156.18
|119.55
|114.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|156.18
|119.55
|114.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.49
|69.33
|75.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|-1.18
|4.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.93
|19.72
|21.48
|Depreciation
|10.09
|9.86
|9.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.77
|28.23
|29.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-6.41
|-26.47
|Other Income
|-48.16
|1.13
|4.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.45
|-5.28
|-21.59
|Interest
|34.81
|34.04
|16.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-83.26
|-39.32
|-38.46
|Exceptional Items
|42.39
|--
|-32.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.87
|-39.32
|-71.35
|Tax
|-14.20
|0.25
|-2.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.67
|-39.57
|-68.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.67
|-39.57
|-68.96
|Minority Interest
|3.23
|4.44
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.44
|-35.13
|-68.94
|Equity Share Capital
|26.75
|26.75
|26.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.75
|-2.63
|-5.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.75
|-2.63
|-5.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.75
|-2.63
|-5.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.75
|-2.63
|-5.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited