Setco Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.18 crore, up 36.65% Y-o-Y

Jul 07, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.18 crore in March 2022 up 36.65% from Rs. 114.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2022 up 66% from Rs. 68.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.36 crore in March 2022 down 206.63% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021.

Setco Auto shares closed at 13.17 on July 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.80% returns over the last 6 months and -43.48% over the last 12 months.

Setco Automotive
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.18 119.55 114.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.18 119.55 114.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.49 69.33 75.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.19 -1.18 4.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.93 19.72 21.48
Depreciation 10.09 9.86 9.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.77 28.23 29.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -6.41 -26.47
Other Income -48.16 1.13 4.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.45 -5.28 -21.59
Interest 34.81 34.04 16.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -83.26 -39.32 -38.46
Exceptional Items 42.39 -- -32.89
P/L Before Tax -40.87 -39.32 -71.35
Tax -14.20 0.25 -2.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.67 -39.57 -68.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.67 -39.57 -68.96
Minority Interest 3.23 4.44 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -23.44 -35.13 -68.94
Equity Share Capital 26.75 26.75 26.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.75 -2.63 -5.15
Diluted EPS -1.75 -2.63 -5.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.75 -2.63 -5.15
Diluted EPS -1.75 -2.63 -5.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 7, 2022 09:11 am
