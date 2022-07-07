Setco Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.18 crore, up 36.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.18 crore in March 2022 up 36.65% from Rs. 114.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2022 up 66% from Rs. 68.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.36 crore in March 2022 down 206.63% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021.

Setco Auto shares closed at 13.17 on July 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.80% returns over the last 6 months and -43.48% over the last 12 months.