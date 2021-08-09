Setco Auto Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.63 crore, up 72.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.63 crore in June 2021 up 72.1% from Rs. 41.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.41 crore in June 2021 down 0.86% from Rs. 29.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2021 up 35.32% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2020.

Setco Auto shares closed at 21.35 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.39% returns over the last 6 months and 114.57% over the last 12 months.