Setco Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore, down 6.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.78% from Rs. 119.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.64 crore in December 2022 up 4.24% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 55.24% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.
Setco Auto shares closed at 9.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.75% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.
|Setco Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.45
|115.74
|119.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.45
|115.74
|119.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.01
|66.48
|69.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.10
|-1.60
|-1.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.98
|21.86
|19.72
|Depreciation
|9.10
|9.03
|9.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.22
|27.65
|28.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.96
|-7.68
|-6.41
|Other Income
|-1.09
|1.73
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.05
|-5.95
|-5.28
|Interest
|39.68
|38.01
|34.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.73
|-43.96
|-39.32
|Exceptional Items
|-1.70
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.43
|-43.96
|-39.32
|Tax
|--
|-0.09
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.43
|-43.87
|-39.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.43
|-43.87
|-39.57
|Minority Interest
|14.79
|6.82
|4.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-33.64
|-37.05
|-35.13
|Equity Share Capital
|26.75
|26.75
|26.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-2.77
|-2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-2.77
|-2.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-2.77
|-2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-2.77
|-2.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited