English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Setco Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore, down 6.78% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.78% from Rs. 119.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.64 crore in December 2022 up 4.24% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 55.24% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.

    Setco Auto shares closed at 9.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.75% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.

    Setco Automotive
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.45115.74119.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.45115.74119.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.0166.4869.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.10-1.60-1.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9821.8619.72
    Depreciation9.109.039.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.2227.6528.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.96-7.68-6.41
    Other Income-1.091.731.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.05-5.95-5.28
    Interest39.6838.0134.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-46.73-43.96-39.32
    Exceptional Items-1.70----
    P/L Before Tax-48.43-43.96-39.32
    Tax---0.090.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-48.43-43.87-39.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-48.43-43.87-39.57
    Minority Interest14.796.824.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-33.64-37.05-35.13
    Equity Share Capital26.7526.7526.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.51-2.77-2.63
    Diluted EPS-2.51-2.77-2.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.51-2.77-2.63
    Diluted EPS-2.51-2.77-2.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Setco Auto #Setco Automotive
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am