Setco Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore, down 6.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.78% from Rs. 119.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.64 crore in December 2022 up 4.24% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 55.24% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.

Setco Auto shares closed at 9.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.75% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.