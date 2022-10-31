Seshasayee Pape Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 522.84 crore, up 57.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.84 crore in September 2022 up 57.52% from Rs. 331.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.60 crore in September 2022 up 305.59% from Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.22 crore in September 2022 up 233% from Rs. 44.51 crore in September 2021.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 16.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2021.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 322.75 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.14% returns over the last 6 months and 86.94% over the last 12 months.