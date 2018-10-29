Seshasayee Pape Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 331.22 crore, up 45.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 331.22 crore in September 2018 up 45.73% from Rs. 227.28 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.35 crore in September 2018 up 91.74% from Rs. 26.26 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.61 crore in September 2018 up 73.12% from Rs. 50.03 crore in September 2017.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 39.92 in September 2018 from Rs. 20.82 in September 2017.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 1,030.75 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 11.17% returns over the last 6 months and 28.03% over the last 12 months.