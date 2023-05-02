 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seshasayee Pape Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 573.10 crore, up 21.7% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:

Net Sales at Rs 573.10 crore in March 2023 up 21.7% from Rs. 470.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.84 crore in March 2023 up 116.16% from Rs. 53.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.48 crore in March 2023 up 98.2% from Rs. 83.49 crore in March 2022.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 573.10 555.75 470.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 573.10 555.75 470.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.24 255.32 194.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.87 6.19 6.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.15 1.54 80.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.38 23.31 18.91
Depreciation 10.25 11.58 11.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.60 119.57 91.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.61 138.24 68.16
Other Income 8.62 8.57 4.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.23 146.81 72.49
Interest 1.47 0.51 0.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.76 146.30 71.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 153.76 146.30 71.57
Tax 37.92 36.86 17.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.84 109.44 53.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.84 109.44 53.59
Equity Share Capital 12.04 12.04 12.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.23 18.17 8.90
Diluted EPS 19.23 18.17 8.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.23 18.17 8.90
Diluted EPS 19.23 18.17 8.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited