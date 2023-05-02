Seshasayee Pape Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 573.10 crore, up 21.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 573.10 crore in March 2023 up 21.7% from Rs. 470.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.84 crore in March 2023 up 116.16% from Rs. 53.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.48 crore in March 2023 up 98.2% from Rs. 83.49 crore in March 2022.