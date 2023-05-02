Seshasayee Pape Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 573.10 crore, up 21.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 573.10 crore in March 2023 up 21.7% from Rs. 470.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.84 crore in March 2023 up 116.16% from Rs. 53.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.48 crore in March 2023 up 98.2% from Rs. 83.49 crore in March 2022.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 19.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.90 in March 2022.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 280.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.03% returns over the last 6 months and 35.80% over the last 12 months.