Seshasayee Pape Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 470.91 crore, up 43.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 470.91 crore in March 2022 up 43.65% from Rs. 327.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.59 crore in March 2022 down 12.79% from Rs. 61.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.49 crore in March 2022 up 124.68% from Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2021.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.20 in March 2021.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 196.30 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 19.77% over the last 12 months.