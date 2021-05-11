Seshasayee Pape Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 327.82 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.82 crore in March 2021 up 2.36% from Rs. 320.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.45 crore in March 2021 up 34.91% from Rs. 45.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2021 down 46.41% from Rs. 69.34 crore in March 2020.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 10.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2020.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 157.75 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.07% returns over the last 6 months and 22.95% over the last 12 months.